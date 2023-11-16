Global consulting giant Accenture to acquire Wellington-based Solnet

Solnet is an AWS, Microsoft and Red Hat partner, among others.

Mark Botherway (Solnet) Credit: Supplied

Accenture has agreed to acquire private, Wellington-based IT services and technology consulting provider Solnet.

Solnet’s team of more than 100 technologists will join Accenture and its services and solutions will bolster Accenture’s local cloud and infrastructure engineering offerings.

Solnet offers end-to-end consulting, solutions development and managed services and operations. Its advisory services focus on developing strategies and delivering the potential of new technologies.

It is also a local leader in intelligent automation, with solutions to help clients design, automate and optimise complex business processes.

The company is a partner of AWS, Microsoft and Red Hat among others.

“Cloud is the most powerful tool for organisations to scale rapidly and navigate change," said Andy Tay, global lead of Accenture Cloud First.

"Solnet brings its extensive experience and strong client relationships," Tay said. "Accenture brings vast global cloud, data and AI resources.

"This is a winning combination for New Zealand organisations to digitise faster and become more resilient."

Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Peter Burns, who leads Accenture’s business in A/NZ, said new digital technologies were driving productivity across private and public organisations and improving services.

"Solnet has developed an impressive solution design and delivery skillset in this space, and they have a strong heritage of delivering large scale projects," Burns said.

"Having the Solnet team join us brings more talented support for our clients to meet their growth objectives and modernise their technology systems for the future.”

Mark Botherway, managing director at Solnet, said the company had built an impressive team of technically skilled and deeply experienced talent over 20 years.

"Joining Accenture now gives our people global growth opportunities to broaden their exposure and career potential," he said.

"We will continue to offer our clients the personalised experience, quality service and support they know and expect.

"Lastly, we look forward to growing with Accenture and continuing to accelerate critical business goals for our clients as we add global strength to our local roots.”

Accenture is a leading global professional services company with approximately 733,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries.



In NZ the firm broke the $200 million revenue barrier in 2022 after it bought another local service provider, Zag.