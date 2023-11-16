Bluechip signs up ARCON for A/NZ

Johnson Hsiung (Bluechip Infotech) Credit: Bluechip Infotech

Bluechip Infotech said has signed up privileged access management vendor ARCON for Australia and New Zealand distribution.

The partnership will allow Bluechip Infotech to offer ARCON’s stack of identity access management (IAM) solutions to its partners across the region.

The distributor said the deal would help partners and customers in the Oceania region to meet stringent regulatory requirements.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Bluechip”, said Anil Bhandari, ARCON chief mentor. “[The] identity and access management space is witnessing staggering growth worldwide.

“Nurturing a robust partner ecosystem has always been ARCON's priority in its broader corporate growth strategy. We are happy that by partnering with Bluechip Infotech, ARCON will continue to expand its horizons,” he said.

Bhandari added that the deal would allow the vendor to bring its “enterprise-class solutions to businesses across Australia and New Zealand” in a move that combines the best of both our companies”.

Johnson Hsiung, Bluechip Infotech CEO, said the distributor can gain a substantial market presence with the addition of ARCON's IAM solutions to its portfolio.

“We believe this platform will play a vital role in bolstering security and overseeing privileged user access and activities within Australian organisations," Hsiung added.

The announcement comes just two days after Bluechip Iinked up with Zoom for distribution in the Australian market, offering its full suite to partners.