Commerce Commission calls for views on Chorus' investment plans

Tristan Gilbertson (Telecommunicatons Commissioner) Credit: Supplied

The Commerce Commission is consulting on fibre company Chorus’ proposal to invest $2.1 billion between 2025 and 2028.

Telecommunications commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said the focus of the consultation was on ensuring Chorus continued to invest efficiently and ahead of demand for its fibre network for the benefit of New Zealanders.

Given the increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events, the commission was particularly interested in feedback on proposed expenditure on resilience as well as proposed expenditure on rural network expansion.

Chorus is subject to price-quality regulation, which means the commission sets the maximum revenue it can earn from its customers and the minimum quality standards it must meet.

Any expenditure proposed by Chorus and approved by the commission would also help determine the revenue Chorus can recover from retail service providers who use its network to sell broadband services.

Feedback on areas identified by an independent verifier of Chorus’ proposal, Synergies Economic Consulting, were also welcome.

These included demand forecasting, quality standards, incentive payments and how Chorus’ proposal reflected stakeholder engagement.

Chorus is seeking approval to invest $1.35 million in capital expenditure and $740 million in operating expenditure on its network.



“Stakeholder feedback is an essential source of insight as we consider Chorus’ proposal," Gilbertson said. "Chorus’ investment and our price-quality decisions affect everyone who uses this vital infrastructure now and in the future."

A copy of Chorus’ proposal, the independent verifier’s report and the commission’s consultation document are available on the Commission’s website. Submissions close on Thursday, 14 December.

New Zealand’s fibre networks were built by four regulated fibre wholesalers in partnership with the government under its Ultra-Fast Broadband initiative. The other three regulated fibre wholesalers are Enable Networks, Northpower Fibre and Tuatahi First Fibre (previously Ultrafast Fibre).

In 2024, the commission is also considering whether there are reasonable grounds to conduct a deregulation review, a requirement under section 210 of the Telecommunications Act. An emerging views paper on this topic will be released in mid-December.

Chorus has also been considering extending its network to 90 per cent of New Zealanders, from its current 87 per cent reach.



