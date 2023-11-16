'Pauses and restarts' dog Alliance Group ERP rollout

Murray Taggart (Alliance Group) Credit: Supplied

Meat processor Alliance Group has appointed a new leadership team to oversee its delayed ERP rollout and changed its delivery approach.

Invercargill-based Alliance Group was known to be rolling out Infor's M3 CloudSuite alongside SAP software for payroll and HR in a project costed at $57 million in 2020.

The following year, the company reported the project budget had increased to $68 million.

Alliance Group reported yesterday it had made a $97.9 million loss during a challenging year to 30 September and there would be no distribution to farmer shareholders.

Headwinds included adverse weather events, global supply chain issues, geo-political tensions, labour constraints and inflationary pressures.

"We have continued the rollout of our enterprise resource planning project which is ushering in significant improvements in our operational efficiency and facilitating our business transformation," a note from chair Murray Taggart and CEO Willie Wiese said.

The new software was set to replace mainframe-based system in use at the company for over four decades and to also help improve cyber security.

"Unfortunately, the project has experienced pauses and restarts that have delayed the completion of some critical projects," Taggart and Wiese wrote.

"We made changes to our delivery approach and operating model to give us the best possible chance of delivering successful outcomes."

A new ERP leadership team was appointed and the project's delivery roadmap was revised.

"The purpose of these changes was to consolidate the delivery functions under a single leadership team with single line of sight of outcomes required, dedicated resources, and ensuring our people are collaborating effectively."

The current project budget was not disclosed.