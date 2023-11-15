Regulator outlines issues facing One NZ's proposed Dense Air buyout

One NZ will approach spectrum parity with market leader Spark if the deal goes ahead.

Jason Paris (One NZ) Credit: Supplied

The Commerce Commission has laid out the issues it will consider when deciding whether to allow One NZ to buy spectrum owner Dense Air NZ.



A green light on the proposed deal would see One NZ approach spectrum parity with market leader Spark.



Issues to be studied include the substitutability of different spectrum bands and frequencies; the types of spectrum suitable for providing 5G mobile services in both urban and rural areas; and the types of spectrum suitable for providing fixed wireless broadband services, in both urban and rural areas.

Assessing whether a substantial lessening of competition was likely would require the regulator to compare the likely state of competition if the proposed acquisition proceeded and if it did not

The commission said it would also consider what was likely to happen to Dense Air’s holdings of 2600MHz spectrum if it was not acquired by One NZ and what One NZ would do without the spectrum.

Also to be considered was the likelihood of Dense Air’s 2600MHz spectrum being sold to an alternative purchaser, whether that be another mobile operator such as 2degrees or Spark or another spectrum owner or "out of market" player.

That would include considering the potential telecommunications service plans alternative purchasers would have for the spectrum.

One New Zealand announced it was seeking clearance to acquire Dense Air NZ from UK-based Dense Air and SoftBank on 3 November.



Rival 2degrees, however, called for careful scrutiny of the proposed deal because spectrum had been crucial to its ability bring competition and choice to consumers.

"Because of this fundamental role in effective competition, 2degrees wants to make sure when spectrum changes hands it does so appropriately," the telco said in a statement.



"Any transaction that enhances spectrum disparities and has the potential to cause competitive harm, as this one does, must be scrutinised by the Commerce Commission."

One New Zealand chief executive Jason Paris said the purchase of spectrum would increase network capacity and benefit customers.

“Back in July we re-tuned the network leading to a 30 per cent speed boost on 5G," he said. "Now we’re making our mobile experience even better by making this spectrum available to our customers.”

The commission had also previously recognised strong competition in the broadband market when it granted clearance for the merger of Vocus and 2degrees, One NZ argued.

The commission is inviting interested parties to comment on the likely competitive effects of the acquisition by 29 November.

A decision on the application is expected by 19 January, however, that date may be extended as the regulator's investigation progressed.