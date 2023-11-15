Menu
Sage promotes Tom Gough to A/NZ country lead

Sage promotes Tom Gough to A/NZ country lead

Gough relocates from London to Sydney.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Tom Gough (Sage)

Tom Gough (Sage)

Credit: Sage

Accounting software provider Sage has appointed former automation vice president Tom Gough to lead Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). 

Taking on the title of country manager, Gough has relocated from London to Sydney where he will now be “at the forefront” of Sage’s go-to-market team. 

According to Sage, Gough’s priority as country manager will be building greater brand awareness and a stronger reputation with small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB) across the region, as well as strengthening relationships with key customers, prospects and business partners. 

Having spent almost a decade at Sage, Tom previously oversaw the vendor’s automation team and also led the international launch of Sage Intacct, the company's cloud-based financial management platform for medium-sized businesses. 

“I worked closely with the A/NZ team in 2019 to facilitate the smooth rollout of Sage Intacct to clients in Australia and was inspired by the team’s capabilities and the growth opportunities presented in A/NZ,” said Gough. “I am excited to join the team, and to play a key role in supporting and promoting the Sage A/NZ team both globally and across the region.” 

Paul Struthers, EVP of Sage UKIA, called Gough a “long-standing pillar of the Sage business”. 

“Tom brings an extensive amount of knowledge and a wealth of experience to this role. Not only is he passionate about Sage and the business’ ambitions, but he has a clear vision on how we can accelerate growth in the region to scale the business through 2024 and beyond,” Struthers said. 

“Tom’s wide Sage network makes him a strong champion for Sage A/NZ, our world-class customer service and our customers.” 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags sage

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

​Access4 held its inaugural Annual Conference in Port Douglass, Queensland, for Australia and New Zealand from 9-11 October, hosting partners from across the region with presentations on Access4 product updates, its 2023 Partner of the Year awards and more.

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference
Show Comments
 