Sage promotes Tom Gough to A/NZ country lead

Tom Gough (Sage) Credit: Sage

Accounting software provider Sage has appointed former automation vice president Tom Gough to lead Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Taking on the title of country manager, Gough has relocated from London to Sydney where he will now be “at the forefront” of Sage’s go-to-market team.

According to Sage, Gough’s priority as country manager will be building greater brand awareness and a stronger reputation with small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB) across the region, as well as strengthening relationships with key customers, prospects and business partners.

Having spent almost a decade at Sage, Tom previously oversaw the vendor’s automation team and also led the international launch of Sage Intacct, the company's cloud-based financial management platform for medium-sized businesses.

“I worked closely with the A/NZ team in 2019 to facilitate the smooth rollout of Sage Intacct to clients in Australia and was inspired by the team’s capabilities and the growth opportunities presented in A/NZ,” said Gough. “I am excited to join the team, and to play a key role in supporting and promoting the Sage A/NZ team both globally and across the region.”

Paul Struthers, EVP of Sage UKIA, called Gough a “long-standing pillar of the Sage business”.

“Tom brings an extensive amount of knowledge and a wealth of experience to this role. Not only is he passionate about Sage and the business’ ambitions, but he has a clear vision on how we can accelerate growth in the region to scale the business through 2024 and beyond,” Struthers said.

“Tom’s wide Sage network makes him a strong champion for Sage A/NZ, our world-class customer service and our customers.”