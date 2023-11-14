‘Perfect partner’ Atturra sweeps at Boomi’s 2023 APJ Partner awards

Credit: Boomi

IT services provider Atturra has swept Boomi’s Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Partner awards for 2023, picking up three out of six accolades.



According to the vendor, the Boomi awards recognise partners that leverage their Boomi relationship during the 2023 financial year to accelerate business outcomes for customers and are awarded to companies that utilise the vendor’s solutions “to enable creativity and innovation, scope and environmental or social impact.”

The awards were handed out at the Boomi World Tour event in Sydney, with Atturra winning APJ Partner of the Year, A/NZ Partner of the Year and APJ Practice Excellence of the Year.



Speaking to ARN, Jim Fisher, VP of alliances and channels for APJ at Boomi, claimed that Atturra is a “perfect partner” for the vendor.

“We've been around a long time and Atturra, in my experience, are unique; they're the best partner I've ever seen,” he said. “They've been with Boomi for about eight years.”

In addition to Atturra, other winners included Deloitte Hong Kong for Asia Partner of the Year, NRI for Japan Partner of the Year and LTIMindtree for APJ Partner on Boomi.

"Our partners are integral to creating a more connected world in the projects they deliver across APJ,” Fisher added. "Every digital transformation project relies on their deep expertise to deliver integrated environments, power automation and enable data-driven decision-making to give our joint customers the best business outcomes and have a positive impact on their stakeholders. The APJ Partner Award winners have led the way in innovation and ensuring customer success.”

Atturra has previously won APJ Partner of the Year, with it also winning the award in 2021. This is also the fourth time it has work the APJ Practice Excellence Partner of the Year award after previously winning it in 2018, 2020 and 2021.