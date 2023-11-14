Sanford completes challenging D365 'foundation' software rollout

Rolling out technology at sea was markedly different to getting the job done on land.

Credit: Sanford

NZX-listed fishing company Sanford has deployed Microsoft's D365 and Innova as its foundation software platforms.

The company's digital change programme, dubbed Sancore, has delivered new safety, health and environmental software across the business, including D365 to provide finance, supply chain, quota management and payment systems.

"This will be the technology foundation for our business for many years to come." the company said in its annual report, released today.

Real-time product tracking software from US firm Innova was integrated with D365 to provide enhanced end-to-end visibility of inventory and cost accounting by product type.

Innova allows products to be tracked through the production process, whether the work is being done at sea or on land, the report said.

"It begins with the caught or farmed fish or mussels and ends with the processed and packaged product."

Sanford’s team had engaged positively to adapt their processes and take on a learning curve to support new ways of working, the report said. However, the journey appears to have been a challenging one.

"As with all technology rollouts, particularly of this size, the D365 go live was a huge change initiative and required team effort and perseverance to bring to fruition," the report said.

Between 2020 and 2022, Sanford reported milestones in the project had not been achieved, in part due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Project champion and chief customer officer Andre Gargiulo said in 2021 that the implementation team was “going hard out” to see the platforms delivered by the end of the 2022 financial year.

"It remains on time and on budget despite some hurdles and frustrations with bringing in needed talent from off-shore, due to COVID border restrictions," he reported.

Sanford's mussel processing centre in Havelock went live as the first Innova site in August 2022 and the company's quality team was using Innova's tablets for more than 40 different inspections that used to be recorded on paper forms.

“We are now starting to get some great information in a real-time environment which enables them to make better decisions around planning, yields and efficiency and we have a better view of demand and costs," Gargiulo reported.

“Sancore will give us quicker real-time information on terms of catch and yield which will better inform our sales and operational planning."

The D365 financial model would capture and integrate richer levels of information to support better decision-making.

"Under the current system, we spend a lot of time extracting data and it can be cumbersome. This will give us more robust information and timelier reporting," Gargiulo said.

Milestones were also not fully achieved in 2022, however substantial progress was reported, including the successful deployment of Innova in Havelock, Timaru, Bluff, and on six deepwater factory vessels.

Deployments still pending at the close of the financial year included Auckland and one further vessel, which were scheduled for early 2023.

Rolling out technology at sea was markedly different to getting the job done on land, the company told shareholders. The logistics of the job were crucial.

“Usually there are two or three stages of development for SanCore integration each time a vessel is in port," project manager Adrian Grey said.

"In the first, we upgrade infrastructure on board getting the racking and wiring in place. In the second we install and test and then the training begins.”

The training was primarily delivered by a former skipper, Steve Collier, who was recruited for his onboard experience and because he could “speak the language” of deepwater crews.

Sanford reported $12.7 million of software as a service spending in the year to 30 September, up from $10.3 million in 2022 and $6.1 million in 2020.

As reported last year, fishing company Sealord was also deploying new core software, from US-based ERP giant Infor.