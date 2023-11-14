HCLTech gains Deloitte’s Sonia Eland as A/NZ country manager

Takes over from Michael Horton, who held the role for nearly 10 years.

Sonia Eland (HCLTech) Credit: HCLTech

HCLTech has appointed former Deloitte lead partner Sonia Eland to lead the India-headquartered integrator’s business in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).



Starting from 1 April, Eland will be based in Sydney as executive vice president and country manager for A/NZ and will report to Swapan Johri, president of growth markets for Asia Pacific at HCL.

She will be taking over from Michael Horton, who will transition into a consulting role after working for nearly 10 years at the business.

“With big data, AI, IoT, cloud and cyber security playing an increasingly significant role in our day-to-day lives, businesses need trusted partners with the experience, capability and creativity to harness the full power of digital and embed resiliency, optimisation and continuous innovation into their organisations,” Eland said.

“HCLTech has a remarkable background in engineering and digital transformation, and I’m eager to assist our clients in supercharging progress.”

Eland comes into HCL with over 20 years of tech experience, with the last three in Deloitte’s technology strategy and transformation division. She also spent time at DXC Technology, CSC, Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand, travel.com.au and lastminute.com. Additionally, she also worked for 10 years in the banking sector at Commonwealth Bank, HSBC and Westpac.

Johri claimed that Eland’s experience “adds immense value to our clients and our growth strategy in Australia and New Zealand”.

On Horton’s departure, Johri added that he provided an “immense contribution in boosting the company’s growth in the region”.