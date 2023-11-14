Team IM brings sovereign Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to New Zealand

L-R: Stephen Bovis (Oracle), Ian Rogers (Team IM), John Eastman (Oracle) and Craig Hampson (Team IM) Credit: Supplied

Information management specialist Team IM is partnering with Oracle to launch what it describes as NZ's first locally owned and operated hyperscale cloud.

The platform, called Team Cloud, will provide customers added data residency and digital sovereignty benefits and bolster resilience through robust disaster recovery capabilities, Wellington-based Team IM said.

Team Cloud will run on Oracle Alloy, a cloud infrastructure platform that enables Oracle partners to become cloud providers.

“Organisations in New Zealand are increasingly eager to harness the power of the cloud while safeguarding the integrity of their data within their own shores by leveraging a unique hyperscale cloud solution,” said Ian Rogers, chief executive officer of Team IM.

“This announcement marks a significant milestone in our journey and transformation from a successful managed services provider to a cloud services provider, fortifying our strategic foothold as a New Zealand owned and operated information management business."

Team Cloud will run independently across two data centres in the North Island which are Toitū net carbon zero certified.



Customer content will remain in the Team Cloud regions in New Zealand, helping to address customer or business needs not met by public cloud, such as industry specific regulatory requirements.



Team IM said it would also maintain control of the customer environment from a support and customer operations perspective.

Oracle Alloy would enable Team IM to extend more than 100 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services to the government sector and to its managed service partners and end-users, allowing systems to be repatriated from overseas or moved from on-premises infrastructure.

Stephen Bovis, regional managing director for Oracle A/NZ, said providing partners and customers more choice had long been a primary focus for Oracle.

“Oracle Alloy allows us to extend that vision and enables our partners to personalise the customer experience for their targeted region or industry, including where the workloads reside and many aspects of how their cloud is operated," he said.

Sovereign cloud had emerged as table stakes for enterprises as regulations and requirements evolved in New Zealand, said Daphne Chung, research director, cloud services and software research at IDC Asia/Pacific.

An IDC’s survey showed that local organisations saw local cloud providers as being more advantageous when it comes to the cloud ecosystem, fulfilling digital sovereignty requirements and regulatory compliance.

Don Christie, founder of Catalyst Cloud, said the OpenStack software used to power Catalyst's platform was definitely hyperscale and, while maybe not hyperscale in capacity, Catalyst Cloud had a geographically diverse footprint across three sites to deliver data sovereignty and high redundancy.

