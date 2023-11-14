Company-X awarded training and simulation contract by Royal NZ Navy

AI and VR to be deployed to train flight deck officers how to land helicopters on a frigate.

An RNZN flight deck officer guides a helicopter down. Credit: New Zealand Defence Force

Company-X has been awarded a contract to build a flight deck officer training simulation for the Royal New Zealand Navy.

Company-X will use virtual reality headsets and artificial intelligence in the simulation to train flight deck officers how to land helicopters safely and efficiently on a frigate.

The simulation, which will feature a variety of real-world training scenarios in changing sea states, is expected to be delivered in mid-2024 and will be used to train officers for the frigates HMNZS Te Kaha and HMNZS Te Mana.

"This is a testament to our expertise in developing and delivering cutting-edge training solutions," said Company-X co-founder David Hallett.

"We know that this simulation will assist the Royal New Zealand Navy in providing the best possible training to their flight deck officers."



Company-X has previously built training simulations for DeLaval, First Gas, Independent Verification Services and WorkSafe.

"We are honoured to have been awarded the contract to build this new training simulation," said Company-X head of simulation Lance Bauerfeind.

Last month, Company-X text-to-speech platform Voxcoda featured as part of the winning solution lauded as the best Australasian fleet safety product at the 2023 Australasian Fleet Champions Awards.