PaySauce aims to deliver its payroll engine through third-party employment applications

If successful, the effort will drive recurring revenues and new customer acquisitions.

Asantha Wijeyeratne (PaySauce) Credit: Supplied

NZX-listed fintech PaySauce has inked an agreement for a proof of concept to embed its payroll technology within a third-party employment solution.

Assuming the proof of concept delivers, the agreement is expected to boost annual recurring revenue and deliver significant new opportunities for PaySauce to grow, the company told investors today.

The counterparty to the agreement remains confidential.

PaySauce CEO Asantha Wijeyeratne said the agreement was the first step towards demonstrating that a re-architected PaySauce’s technology could lead to accelerated scalability.

“Embedding our payroll technology into employment software that’s already in the market has been a long-standing goal for PaySauce," Wijeyeratne said.

"We’ve always known employment software providers have wanted a solution they could deploy in multiple jurisdictions. These providers are rapidly consolidating and with that move, demand is growing for payroll solutions that can be quickly deployed in multiple territories."

The new Gen 2.0 SaaS Payroll Engine could be configured to comply with complex payroll rules in any jurisdiction around the world, PaySauce said.

"I expect this agreement over the medium term to drive a step-change in our revenue growth and importantly, our operational cash flow while we build our Australian micro-business payroll app," Wijeyeratne said.

Pricing is set at rates per pay slip, with minimum volumes for the period of the contract. Contract periods will be fixed-term over multiple years.

While the sales cycle to recruit partners would be longer initially, there would be no subsequent cost to PaySauce as the partner acquired new customers. Partners would also own the customer relationship, cutting the cost of PaySauce customer support.

However, there would be greater technical development costs to deliver the integration upfront and to maintain ongoing service level agreements.

PaySauce reported revenue of $5.8 million for the year to 31 March, 2023. However, in the quarter to the end of September, annual recurring revenue had lifted 32 per cent to $7.4 million.

In 2021, PaySauce bought the business and assets of Palmerston North-based SmoothPay, adding more than 1500 SmoothPay subscribers and lifting the company's total SaaS customer base to over 5000.