Rebranded Bluechip Infotech NZ savours new distribution heft and opportunities

Opportunities lie in areas such as the red hot cyber security space.

Jason Gass (Bluechip Infotech) Credit: Supplied

The distributor formerly known as Soft Solutions is savouring new opportunities as it adopts the brand of its 60 per cent owner, Bluechip Infotech.

Sales manager Jason Gass told Reseller News the change of brand was an acknowledgment that relationship was now mature and that the business had changed over the two years since Bluechip invested.

Founder Chris Fitzgerald initially made the decision to partner with Bluechip for two reasons – to get access to its much bigger portfolio of brands and bring them into New Zealand and to expand the brands Soft Solutions was distributing into Australia, Gass said.

As the name suggested, Soft Solutions started as a software distributor but the deal with Bluechip took it into two new areas – enterprise soutions fit for the upper end of town and hardware.

Now, when working with vendors the company can officially claim to be an A/NZ or APAC entity, Gass said.

"The response to name chage has been really positive," Gass said. "Most partners have said it reiterated the story of getting access to new brands while also dealing with all of the same people. We are happy to continue to support and foster that."



The change of brand was also a sign the tran-Tasman relationship had matured, he said.

"We didn’t want to come out and just jump into a name change. Now that we have lived with them as a parent company for a much longer time it was inevitable that it was going to happen."

That said, Bluechip NZ is still on its own systems and still ohas its own separate leadership team, sales and marketing plans, systems and processes, so channel partners won’t see any difference in how they engage.

There has been no real change in personel either or the intimacy of the relationships built over thirty years, Gass said.

"The Bluechip brand is a recognised, much bigger operation in the Australian market and building that here is a real opportunity for us."

We have access to a number of new vendors we can bring into the NZ channel to support our channel base," Gass said.

Growth and the new profile in hardware has other implications: Bluechip NZ is aiming to shift to a larger office with internal warehouse facilities to support logistics and reduced costs.

Up until now, it had relied on third party logistics plus its own smaller office capacity.

"We can bring in hardware lines at more cost effective point for partners," Gass said. "We have the ability now to buy out of Australia and also directly from vendors and bring things in quicker."

One of the biggest areas is unified communications, long a strength of the forme Soft Solutions locally.

"We are thinking about what we need to do in that space," Gass said. "We always had a strong set of brands in that area."

The company has also built out a supporting range of peripheral software featuring "all the big names".

"That’s another one we are definitely looking to try and amplify," Gass said.

Bluechip NZ had scaled up significantly since Gass took the sales manager role from a handful to number now in the high teens.

"As the business grows,as new brands come in, we have to put staff in place to support that," he said.

Staff are also needed to support a larger range and scale of events.

Perhaps more surprisingly, Bluechip NZ has not had to shed brands.

"We are always very conscious to not be a distributor that just grabs anything and everything and tries to deliver that at the lowest cost," Gass said. "We are conscious of bringing in solutions with unique value."