NZ's Channel Ten inks security video storage deal with Wasabi Technologies

Surveillance cloud service enables organisations to offload video footage from local storage.

Credit: SYFTV1

Boston-based cloud storage company Wasabi Technologies has inked a partnership with New Zealand security systems distributor Channel Ten.

The deal aims to deliver cost-effective, fast and scalable cloud storage to support the video surveillance needs of organisations and address rapid data growth and storage requirements.

“Our customers across every sector – from retail, healthcare and banking to transportation and logistics – are using surveillance and seeing a massive influx of data generated alongside increasingly strict retention policies, resulting in soaring storage costs,” said Andrew Moss, general manager at Channel Ten. 

“Wasabi helps Channel Ten deliver the highest quality and value in cloud storage for our network surveillance solutions to our customers, with predictably priced, bottomless cloud storage that can grow with our customers’ business and scale to meet their needs.”

Wasabi recently introduced a surveillance cloud service that enabled organisations to offload video surveillance footage from their local storage environment directly to the cloud.

The service delivers a nearly bottomless storage alternative without the growing fees charged by hyperscalers, application programming interface (API) call charges or additional hidden fees, the partners said. 

Andrew Sandes, surveillance, media and entertainment sales director for APAC at Wasabi Technologies, said Wasabi and partners like Channel Ten were heavily invested in the surveillance industry and the new collaboration took surveillance operations to the "next level".

Privately-held Wasabi was founded by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers. It appointed rhipe as an Asia Pacific distributor in July.


