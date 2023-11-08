Chorus outlines $1.3 billion investment plan, with a caveat

Super fast Hyperfibre to be available to those who need it.

Mark Cross (Chorus) Credit: Supplied

Fibre network operator Chorus is proposing total capital investment of $1.3 billion and total operating expenditure of $0.7 billion between 2025 and 2028.

The investment would enable Chorus to make its services more resilient, especially for those in smaller communities, to seismic, weather or other events, chair Mark Cross said in a letter to stakeholders and regulator the Commerce Commission.

The investment would also extend the fibre network to make services available to 40,000 further premises.

"A report we commissioned from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research calculated a $16.5 billion benefit for rural homes and businesses over the next decade if they all had high-capacity broadband," Cross wrote.

However, he also warned marketing activities from some telco retailers risked directing end-users to products that would not best meet their needs.

"This in turn undermines the economics of further fibre investment," Cross wrote.

"Fair marketing is also beneficial for retailers, as the retail market will work best when end-users have the right information to make informed choices."

A better balance was needed between what he called the "belt and braces" economic and competition regulation of Chorus and the comparatively light touch obligations applied to retailer marketing.

Chorus planned to continue to meet demand for fibre by carrying out 150,000 new installations on its network and future-proof the network by making super fast Hyperfibre available to those who need it.

Hyperfibre uses technology that is becoming the default for new fibre deployments globally.

"It makes up a small but growing share of our services and we need to support it to make sure we do not fall behind other countries in our access to leading connectivity," Cross wrote.

Chorus also plans to "invest prudently" in solar generation, improve sustainability and reduce energy costs.

Operating expenditure would declines slightly per connection over the regulatory period.

However, there was a caveat to the plans.

"To invest in the network, we need to have confidence in our ability to earn an appropriate return over time," Cross wrote. "This is why key areas of discretionary capex remain subject to pricing, market and regulatory developments that we will continue to assess in the lead-up to and during PQP2."

The proposal had been "stress tested" by an independent verifier, which had also provided its report to the Commerce Commission.

"Our success as a business, reflected in our strategy, core beliefs, and our PQP2 proposal, also depends on a deep understanding of end-user and stakeholder needs," Cross wrote.

"Understanding these views and ensuring the PQP2 proposal fully takes account of them is a priority for the Commission and has been a key focus for the Chorus board."

Cross thanked the more than 2,500 people, businesses, educational institutions, local authorities, iwi representatives and other parties who engaged with Chorus to help refine the plan and consumer advocate Sue Chetwin for overseeing parts of the engagement.

The only area where Chorus did not adopt the option preferred by stakeholders was resilience.

Stakeholders supported substantially increased resilience investment due to people’s reliance on internet services and the social and economic benefits of connectivity and to address digital exclusion.

"We are still proposing a material uplift in resilience investment (doubling what we proposed for our first regulatory period) although not as much as our stakeholders wanted us to invest," Cross wrote.

"The main reasons are that we are mindful of the cost impact for end-users and the risk of ‘recency bias’ after recent weather events. We prefer to retain the option to seek approval for additional investment over the coming years."

In a separate NZX filing, Chorus noted that Norway, with about 70 per cent fibre uptake and a similar population and geography to New Zealand, shut its retail copper network in January. Spain planned to shut its copper network in the next year.

With NZ in ninth position among OECD countries for fibre uptake at the end of 2022, it was time to accelerate the copper disconnection discussion, the company said.

