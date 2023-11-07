Inland Revenue's contractor spending drops by $33 million

Some of the benefits targeted through $1.5 billion transformation project remain unachieved.

Paul Mersi (Inland Revenue) Credit: Supplied

Spending on contractors and consultants at the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) fell to $42 million in the 2023 financial year, from $75 million in 2022.

IRD's annual report said the change reflected reduced requirements following the closure of the Department's mammoth $1.5 billion transformation programme.

The ratio of contractor and consultant spending to workforce spending was also down to 10.3 per cent from 17.6 per cent.



While its transformation was widely hailed as a success, the Department noted three out of ten targeted outcomes with quantitative measures attached had not been delivered and achieving these over the next year would be "challenging".

The measures achieved related to digital uptake, system availability, system resilience, additional Crown revenue ($1.86 billion achieved) and administrative savings ($110 million achieved).

The first measure not achieved was the percentage of customers who found it easy to comply, which remained steady at 82 per cent year-on-year.

"This measure is proving difficult to shift as it measures customer perceptions of their experience with us," the report said. "These perceptions are influenced by a number of factors, including the challenges from the adverse weather events and economic environment."

The targeted reduction in compliance effort among small- to medium-sized enterprises (SME) was also not achieved.

A 2021 survey of SMEs showed they reported saving five hours compared to a target of 17 hours.

"The value of the time saved by SMEs was also behind target, and COVID-19 and payday filing may have had an impact," the department reported. "We continue to focus on designing our services to reduce effort for SMEs."

A follow-up survey planned for this year had to be postponed until next to reduce the burden on businesses affected by adverse weather events. Benefits realised would continue to be tracked through 2024.

IRD was seeing benefits for parents and children from changes made to child support under our transformation programme, Commissioner of Inland Revenue Peter Mersi wrote in the report.

"Payments are reaching receiving carers 14 days faster than before," he wrote.

"Most tax returns are now checked by our systems and processed without manual intervention. Many New Zealanders and businesses receive a refund from Te Tari Taake, Inland Revenue in a matter of days."

Another beneficiary of the transformation is the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC). Inland Revenue collects earner levies on behalf of ACC and ACC pays for these services. IRD charged $3.4 million for this in 2023, down from $14 million in 2022 thanks to a combination of cost savings from transformation and a newly agreed charging model.

In August, the department reported it was lighter by 477 people after four years of redundancies promised as part of the transformation business case.

IRD officially completed its major transformation in June last year, but significant work is ongoing.

Further ICT investments included a shift to the cloud for the department's new START tax engine. Other projects would cover user access management, Zscaler services, LAN/WAN/WiFi, document scanning and front of house kiosks.

Cyber security capability was also being targeted to back up the establishment of a cyber security operations team.