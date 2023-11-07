Turning 35, Lancom Technology secures AWS migration competency

Lancom helped enable the migration of multiple Silverstripe client websites to AWS.

Waruna Kirimetiyawa (LancomTechnologies) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based managed service provider and software developer Lancom Technology has secured Amazon Web Services' migration competency badge.

Lancom, which recently celebrated its 35th year in business, secured the qualification by demonstrating proficiency and technical expertise in migrating several clients onto the AWS platform, delivering cost, agility, scalability, and security advantages.

Among those clients was multinational web development and content management platform provider Silverstripe.

In a demanding project, Lancom delivered the groundwork enabling the migration of multiple Silverstripe client websites to AWS from various legacy platforms.



“Legacy applications can become a millstone for many customers, with their organisations dependent on the software, but restricted through issues which can include poor performance, incompatibility with newer software and services, and the big one, potential security risks," said Lancom CEO Waruna Kirimetiyawa.

Modernising the systems with AWS delivered reduced cost and greater flexibility, along with "ironclad" security, Kirimetiyawa said.

Silverstripe CEO Tobias Oschwald said after selecting AWS as the preferred cloud, it sought Lancom’s assistance in the creation of an automated framework to accelerate the migration from legacy hosts into AWS.

Lancom brought "technically sophisticated" capability from high-level management of challenging work to iterative programme management in an agile format.

“Lancom worked iteratively through multiple workloads, implementing architectural structures and services supporting the eventual fully functional migration of Silverstripe assets to AWS," Oschwald said.

The project marked the first essential step in the longer-term initiative to standardise platforms.

“In effect, the preparatory work is done and now we are campaigning with clients to move towards AWS and enjoy the advantages available on that platform,” Oschwald said.

Lancom said it focused on skills and certifications as a key differentiator in a competitive market.

On the anniversary, Kirimetiyawa thanked the employees, clients, partners and other stakeholders who had been part of the journey.

"Your trust and support have been the cornerstone of our success," he said. "To the next 35 years and beyond, may they be filled with even greater achievements and milestones."

The AWS competency partner programme is designed to identify, validate, and promote AWS partners with demonstrated technical expertise and proven customer success and validates that Lancom can help enterprise customers migrate applications and legacy infrastructure to AWS.

Lancom is also an AWS advanced consulting partner, public sector partner and immersion day partner, and holds AWS SaaS competency and Amazon EC2 for Windows Server accreditation.

The company also achieved Microsoft Solutions partner status for Azure digital and app innovation in August,

