Layer3 taps Todyl to secure distributed SME workforces

Daniel Bohan (Layer3) Credit: Supplied

Wellington's Layer3 has partnered with United States cyber security firm Todyl to bring cloud-based secure remote access to small and medium businesses.

Called Secure Anywhere, the offering enables distributed workforces to securely connect to company networks, clouds, apps and the Internet from anywhere using Todyl’s secure global network (SGN) cloud platform.

A new point of presence is due to go live in New Zealand by 1 December.

“For the first time, non-enterprise organisations in New Zealand will have access to cutting-edge security that will protect their users from literally anywhere in the world,” said Layer3 spokesperson Daniel Bohan.

Users will be able to automatically connect to the closest point on the global network for cloud-delivered firewall protection, Bohan said.

"Traditional security solutions such as hardware firewalls don’t provide protection for remote workers, leaving your systems and data exposed," he said.

Todyl CEO and founder John Nellen said the goal was to empower Kiwi businesses with an all-in-one security platform.

"We accomplish this by giving IT professionals the tools, insights, and automation needed to defend against ever-changing threats."

Todyl’s SGN has over 30 points of presence from Los Angeles to Mumbai to Sydney with Auckland due to come online within the next few weeks, Nellen said.

Zero Trust functionality is woven into Secure Anywhere through a "deny-by-default" design that integrates with identity management.

“Basically, if you aren’t connecting from a Secure Anywhere device, you aren’t getting into a Secure Anywhere protected environment,” Bohan said.

The solution also prevents lateral movement to other devices or systems on the network and reduces the attack surface threat actors could exploit.

Known Layer3 clients include Police Credit Union and Wellington Phoenix.

A/NZ cloud commerce distributor Pax8 recruited Todyl to its marketplace last November.