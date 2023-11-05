Spark targets data centres, AI as three-year strategy ends

"Our plan is to build on our market-leading existing AI capability," CEO tells shareholders.

Jolie Hodson (Spark) Credit: Supplied

Spark CEO Jolie Hodson briefed investors on the telco's $250 million to $300 million data centre investment plan at the company's AGM today.

Hodson said the expansion of Spark's Takanini data centre was completed in August and revenue would begin to scale in the 2024 financial year, growing for several years until full billing capacity is achieved.

"Our total data centre built capacity will reach 22MW in this financial year and we have land held in existing sites for an additional 19MW of capacity available for further development," she said.

Any decision to proceed with further builds would be based on meeting the investment criteria outlined in Spark's capital management plans.

Hodson said Spark, which reported its 2023 results in August, already operated the country’s most extensive network of customer data centres across 16 sites, with the ability to add additional capacity.

"The diversity of our data centre assets means we can meet a very broad range of requirements and we have the technical, engineering, security, and infrastructure capabilities needed to deliver," she said.

Spark's core telco business was also highly complementary, she said, and set it apart from pure-play data centre competitors.

"We can add additional value at the connectivity layer – providing international subsea, national, and metro fibre services – as well as across the top at the product and sales layer, through our extensive IT and cloud capabilities and by acting as a sales channel to market for global providers," Hodson said.

Chair Justine Smyth said Spark was closely monitoring the macro-economic environment and, while conditions remained challenging, the business was highly resilient, demonstrating strong demand for core mobile, broadband and IT services.

"In particular, mobile service revenue continues to experience strong growth and is in line with our expectations for the full year," Smyth said.

"Broadband margins have stabilised as increased fibre input costs are reflected into our market pricing, and we are seeing positive signs in cloud margin, while voice margin continues to decline."

With the end of Spark's three-year strategy, Hodson said the company's customer, people, brand and sustainability fundamentals were healthy and growing.

"We have achieved market leadership in mobile, maintained our number one position in broadband, and grown IoT and health revenues to over $290 million," she said.

"We have focussed our portfolio by exiting the sports streaming market, allowing us to direct capital and resources to growth opportunities with the highest potential value to our shareholders."

The business was also much simpler than it was three years ago, with 350 legacy telco plans retired and over 420,000 customers migrated to new ones. Over 1.57 million users were on the company's My Spark App and "digital journeys" had increased by 50 per cent.

Data and AI capability was also delivering a competitive advantage.

"By better understanding what our customers need and when they need it, we have delivered a 17 per cent annual improvement in conversion and 9 per cent efficiency gains," Hodson said.

Spark's interaction net promoter score (iNPS) was also up by 9 points to +31 over the last three years, 5G was in 77 locations across the country and the telco continued to make significant investments into resilience.



Legacy products such as landlines were now less than six per cent of revenues.



Mobile would continue to be a growth driver, while investments in digital infrastructure including data centres, converged technology solutions, and digital identity through MATTR would generate new revenues over time.



Spark was targeting revenue growth of two to four per cent, low to mid-single-digit EBITDA growth, and a cumulative 10 per cent lift in free cash flow.

"These ambitions create an opportunity for Spark to grow our earnings and dividends over time to generate top decile returns for our shareholders," Hodson said.



The satellite was complementary to Spark's existing connectivity portfolio and would enable the telco to reduce coverage gaps and deliver greater resilience.



"It is important to stress that this satellite capability is still evolving, and so we will be starting with a trial of a text-only satellite-to-mobile service which will be underway soon, with a further rollout of the text capability envisaged during 2024."



The potential benefits of Generative AI were significant, and Spark was actively exploring how it could use these within its business and for customers.

"We see Gen AI as a ‘co-pilot’," Hodson said. "It’s not just about automating tasks, but improving the quality of our work, improving customer experiences, and boosting productivity and efficiency.

"Our plan is to build on our market-leading existing AI capability we use to market our mobile and broadband products to our customers, by applying it more broadly across our business portfolio, and then into our own operations."

Several activities were underway with deployment to be guided by Spark's ethical AI principles to ensure very high privacy and security standards.

