Eyeing spectrum, One NZ mounts bid for Dense Air NZ

One NZ CEO Jason Paris. Credit: Supplied

One New Zealand is seeking clearance from the Commerce Commission to acquire Dense Air NZ from UK-based Dense Air Limited and SoftBank.

Rival 2degrees, however, is calling for careful scrutiny of the proposed deal by the Commerce Commission.



Dense Air owns the management rights to two bands of 35MHz spectrum in the 2600MHz radio spectrum band but does not currently use them.

The management rights, which it reportedly bought for $26 million in 2018, have five-and-a-half years left to run.

Spectrum in the band is currently used by mobile rivals One NZ and Spark to provide 4G mobile and 4G fixed wireless access broadband services. One NZ expected it to be used to provide 5G mobile services in the future.

One New Zealand chief executive Jason Paris said the purchase of spectrum would increase network capacity and benefit customers,

“Think of it like adding an extra lane on the motorway," he said.

“Back in July we re-tuned the network leading to a 30 percent speed boost on 5G. Now we’re making our mobile experience even better by making this spectrum available to our customers.”

2degrees, however, said spectrum had been crucial to its ability to disrupt and bring competition and choice to consumers.

"Because of this fundamental role in effective competition, 2degrees wants to make sure when spectrum changes hands it does so appropriately," the company said in a statement.

"Any transaction that enhances spectrum disparities and has the potential to cause competitive harm, as this one does, must be scrutinised by the Commerce Commission."



Computerworld reported in November 2018 that UK based Dense Air planned to offer network extension services to existing NZ mobile operators using small cell technology. It was pursuing a similar strategy in Australia.



The Commerce Commission said radio spectrum was a "scarce and critical input" used by mobile telecommunications networks. Operators such as One NZ acquire and hold long-term management rights to such spectrum while other parties access spectrum through licences.

"The type and amount of spectrum held by mobile network operators affects the way in which they deploy their networks, and may also affect the capacity and services they can offer to retail and wholesale customers," the regulator said.

Differences in spectrum holdings could therefore affect competition between mobile network operators.



"We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market," the commisson said.



Dense Air NZ reported revenue of $22,818 and a $5.5 million loss for the year to 31 December 2022, down from an $8 million loss the year before.

Total assets in 2022 were $31 million, down from $35.9 million in 2021. Spectrum related assets were $19.5 million at 31 December, down from $22.6 million in 2021.

Dense Air's spectrum licenses run for eight years, expiring 31 December 2028.

A note in the accounts foreshadowed that Dense Air had changed its strategy and was seeking a buyer for the spectrum.