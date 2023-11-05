Telco One NZ appoints chief of AI and data

One New Zealand has appointed Summer Collins to a new role in its executive team as chief AI and data director.



The role reflected the increasing importance of data analytics and use of artificial intelligence at all levels of One NZ’s operations, One NZ CEO Jason Paris said.



“We’re already successfully using AI in a variety of ways in our service, network, support office and marketing areas and this role demonstrates our commitment to data analytics and using artificial intelligence within all levels of our operation," he said.

Collins. who was previously haad of data and growth capability, will be responsible for One NZ’s transition to become an "AI-led telco" with customer experiences, products and ways-of-working fuelled by AI.



“Developing our AI capabilities is a critical to unlocking service performance and efficiencies beyond what we can today,” said Collins.



The world was changing rapidly, she said.

"Twelve months ago, no one had heard of ChatGPT, now the technology is becoming ubiquitous and One NZ needs to ensure it’s well placed to thrive in the AI-era.



“We're not just talking about enhancing customer experiences or refining products. We're looking at a complete reimagining of how we work, seamlessly meshing human intuition with machine precision.”



Collins will focus three priority areas: building up One NZ’s data foundations to provide secure and insightful data platforms; developing its AI execution to discover and scale opportunities; and providing AI-driven insights to improve operations and customer experience.



“A key area for us is ensuring data is governed properly and used in a way that benefits our customers," Collins said.

"Being successful in the AI-era is about seamless integration across human and machine capabilities, and using it to provide market-leading customer experiences at maximum efficiency.”



Collins has previously worked for BNZ, Spark and Air NZ.

One NZ is ow 99.9% owned by NZX-listed investor Infratil.