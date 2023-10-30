Symon Thurlow departs Parallo, passes reins to Cameron Rangeley

Azure and AWS partner is now owned by Norwegian giant Crayon.

Symon Thurlow (Parallo) Credit: Parallo

CEO Symon Thurlow is leaving managed services provider (MSP) Parallo after 12 years following the handing over of operational control to COO Cameron Rangeley within the last 12 months.

"It was a tough decision to leave, as I love working with the SaaS [software-as-a-service] sector and we have fabulous customers, partners and people[. However,] I can now leave the business in good hands, in good shape, with an unbelievably valuable service evolution going into pilot this year," Thurlow wrote on LinkedIn.

Azure-focused Parallo was acquired by Rhipe in 2020 which was in turn acquired by Norway-based Crayon in March 2021 in a A$387 million deal.

"Over the last couple of years we've invested in building out a solid senior leadership team and this year I stepped back from operational matters and made room for our COO Cameron Rangeley to take the reins," Thurlow wrote.

Thanking many of the people he had worked with and for, Thurlow said he was planning to have summer off "for the first time in my working life" to get fitter and healthier before looking at what comes next.

Parallo's website said it was a top 10 global Microsoft partner, an Azure expert MSP and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) premier tier partner. It has worked with over 60 SaaS companies thus far, serving more than 320 million end users.

Parallo was spun out of IT solution provider ViFX, entering the market in June 2017.

