Lenovo lauds its Kiwi partners in 2023 awards

The Acquire team receive their One Channel reseller champion award. Credit: Supplied

Lenovo brought its top partners together for its New Zealand business partner awards in Auckland yesterday, with recognition across nine categories.

Over 70 guests came together at the Glasshouse in Auckland's Morningside to celebrate outstanding work by the company’s partners over the last year.

“Our partner awards are a testament to the incredible synergy that defines our channel ecosystem, and I'm continually inspired by what is possible when we join forces towards a common goal," said Luke Skinner, head of commercial channel and distribution at Lenovo A/NZ.

"It’s amazing to see all the achievements we have unlocked together in New Zealand, fuelled by hard work and innovation.”

Libby Macgregor, general manager for Lenovo NZ, said the event was a yearly highlight for Lenovo and its channel community.

"Our channel ecosystem continues to be an essential part of Lenovo's growth and has created a remarkable impact in this region," she said.

"It was amazing to have everyone together to recognise and applaud this year’s award winners and express our gratitude for the continued support and partnership."

The winners were:

Intelligent Device Group distributor of the year – Ingram Micro NZ

Intelligent Device Group reseller of the year – Datacom

Intelligent Device Group public sector reseller of the year – Spark

Infrastructure Solutions Group reseller of the year – Focus Technology NZ

Infrastructure Solutions Group technical excellence partner of the year – Dicker Data NZ

New Zealand One Channel reseller champion – Acquire

New Zealand sales excellence, enterprise – Abdul Izaz, Spark

New Zealand sales excellence, SMB – Rachael Lattimore, Insight

New Zealand commercial partner champion – Lillian Zhang, PB Technologies



