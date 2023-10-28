Company-X tool contributes to Fleetcoach's Australasian transport industry award

Text-to-speech platform Voxcoda used for "using child restraints" course.

Fleetcoach sales manager Jim Petersen, left, client manager John Arand and chief operating officer Craig Cockerton. Credit: Supplied

Company-X text-to-speech platform Voxcoda was a part of the winning solution lauded as the best fleet safety product at the 2023.

Online driver training company Fleetcoach was named best fleet safety product at the Australasian Fleet Champions Awards, recognising Fleetcoach's innovative and effective approach to driver safety training.

Company-X was appointed Fleetcoach’s software development partner in 2021.

Fleetcoach's creation of “force multipliers” was a major factor in it winning the award. The platform challenges people in training to take what they have learned and share that newfound knowledge with others.

Part of that is offering a free online version of a new toolbox talk on Considerate Drivers. Fleet staff work through the seven minute toolbox talk and are encouraged to share a link to a free online version with friends and family.

Company-X played a significant role alongside the Fleetcoach team in the development and launch of Considerate Drivers using its text-to-speech platform Voxcoda for the "using child restraints" course.

“It was fantastic to be in a room of around one hundred people from both sides of the Tasman, who are all dedicated to improving road safety and sustainability outcomes for workplaces and their wider communities,” said Fleetcoach chief operating officer Craig Cockerton.

“To walk away with the title of best fleet safety product is a wonderful affirmation from our clients and industry peers.”

Company-X co-founder David Hallett said it was always exciting to see clients and partners doing so well on the international stage.

Company-X took Voxcoda global as a SaaS application last year.