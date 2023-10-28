After a trial at The Warehouse, Brother takes its printer recycling scheme live

Scheme helps to "close the loop" and actually recycle printers as they’re intended to be.

Following what it described as a successful pilot, Brother is rolling out its printer pick up service across New Zealand.

The product stewardship model allows customers to arrange to have their old printer, regardless of brand, as well as new Brother printer packaging collected and taken to be recycled.

The service was trialled in partnership with The Warehouse Group at four Warehouse Stationery stores last year. In January, it was expanded to all Auckland Warehouse Stationery stores.



“This is about removing the barriers for consumers to recycle their printers and packaging, and Brother taking responsibility for where our products end up,” said Brother managing director Warwick Beban.

“We believe this initiative can significantly reduce how much of it needlessly goes to landfill.”

When customers purchase a new Brother printer, they can request to have their old printer and new printer packaging collected and couriered to e-waste recycler Recycling Group 2019.

Those that exceed the couriers’ 25kg weight limits can be taken to one of Brother’s nationwide drop-off points.

“It is estimated that nearly a third of New Zealand’s annual waste that goes to landfill is made of readily recyclable materials with high recycling value,” Beban said.

While making recyclable products was one thing, he said, the pick up service helped to close the loop and actually recycle them as intended.

“We know Kiwis are passionate about recycling but many people find it challenging when it comes to items like printers,” said The Warehouse Group sustainability manager Yi You.

The scheme is available nationwide from today. Brother joined the government print technology and services panel last year.