Datacom joins key ServiceNow partner programmes

New Zealand is a growth market for ServiceNow and the local ecosystem is expanding, country manager says.

Dave Payne (Datacom) Credit: Supplied

Datacom has joined the ServiceNow consulting and implementation partner programme and reseller partner programme.

The company said it would use its industry expertise and implementation knowledge to help customers accelerate digital transformation through ServiceNow's Now Platform.

“More than ever, our customers need the ability to operate in a changing environment and to pivot at pace, often having to rapidly re-align strategy and operational processes,” said Dave Payne, associate director of core platforms at Datacom.

“Through the core capabilities of ServiceNow it is possible to do just that, enabling business processes to be digitised, connected and automated and to dramatically improve workflow for organisations and improve outcomes for the customers and citizens they serve."

Kate Tulp, country manager of ServiceNow, said New Zealand was a fast-growing market and the local ecosystem was expanding to meet demand.

"Organisations across New Zealand are looking for ways to reduce costs and increase productivity, at the same time as improving experiences for customers and employees, and our unique platform is helping both private and public sector customers meet these goals,” she said.



ServiceNow's local priorities were making sure partners were building capacity by training talent, driving and creating new business opportunities, and delivering customer value, Tulp said.

Datacom, which also became a Workday partner in April, has more than 6800 people working across Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

The company announced $80 million in strategic investments in June after it dipped into the red by $2 million in the year to the end of March 2023.

