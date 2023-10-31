Tuatahi First Fibre swoops in to buy Unison Fibre

John Hanna (Tuatahi First Fibre) Credit: Supplied

NZ's second-largest fibre network operator Tuatahi First Fibre is expanding into Hawke’s Bay, Taupo and Rotorua through the purchase of Unison Fibre.

Established in 2009, Unison Fibre is a subsidiary of electricity distributor Unison Group and has a network stretching from Rotorua to Hastings serving 3,500 customers.

Unison Group is in turn wholly owned by the Hawkes Bay Power Consumers Trust.

“Tuatahi is committed to heartland New Zealand, so Unison Fibre is a great fit for us," said Tuatahi CEO John Hanna.

"This acquisition means we can expand our central North Island footprint and we’re excited to welcome Unison’s skilled staff into our team."

Accounts filed with the Companies Office show Tuatahi First made $119 million in revenue in the year to 31 March 2023, up from $107.3 million in 2022. In contrast, Unison Fibre contributed just $2.8 million in revenue to its parent, up from $2.5 million in 2022.

According to numbers from the Commerce Commission, Tuatahi is NZ's fifth largest telco operator overall, behind Spark, One NZ, Chorus and 2degrees.

Hanna promised Unison customers a smooth transition without service disruption.

“That said, there will be huge positive change for Unison customers in one regard: increased access," he said. "We are able to offer many more retail service providers.”

Hamilton-based Tuatahi, formerly known as Ultrafast Fibre, would ultimately have access to up to 50 providers, from big name national retailers to regional players and specialised providers such as those preferred by gamers.

Tuatahi was also investing to be able to bring Hyperfibre to customers in the next 12 months. This would deliver symmetrical speeds of up to 4Gbit/s. Current speeds across the Unison Fibre network typically peak at around 1Gbit/s.



Unison chief executive Jaun Park said the sale was great news for consumers in the Unison Fibre network area who will have greater choice and access to retailers and services and benefit from the expertise and scale Tuatahi First Fibre brought.

“It has been a fantastic journey building Unison Fibre into the attractive business that it is today," Park said. "Now is the right time to hand the stewardship on to a parent company that can take it to the next level.”

Selling Unison Fibre meant the group could focus its efforts on enhancing the performance of its portfolio of electricity companies, he said.

Eleven Unison staff would be offered the opportunity to transfer to Tuatahi.

Tuatahi First's former owners, Wel Networks (85%) and Waipa Networks, sold the company in 2020 to First Sentier Investors, formerly Colonial First State Global Asset Management and now known as Igneo Infrastructure Partners.

Igneo is reportedly ultimately owned by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

$200 million of the $854 million sale prices was deferred for 18 months from completion. In its 2022 financial year, Waipa Networks reported a gain of $29.1 million on the sale of its 15% shareholding, indicating the deferred consideration has now been paid.

A Tuatahi spokesperson said the $200 million was not linked to any specific targets and confirmed it was redeemed, as planned, in March, 2022.