Spark deploys IoT air quality devices from local startup AirSuite

Captured data is visualised in Spark's cloud-based IoT Bridge platform.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Supplied

Spark has partnered with Waikato startup AirSuite to provide an indoor air quality solution to create better indoor environments.

The solution, which can measure factors like air pressure, humidity, CO2, temperature, sound and lighting, was created using AirSuite's IAQ monitoring devices connected through the Spark LTE Cat-M1 network. 

Captured data is visualised in Spark's cloud-based IoT Bridge platform to support better management. The technology has been used at Spark's Wellington corporate office since March. 

AirSuite has prepared a report based on six months of data from the solution which demonstrated the indoor space was consistently meeting the requirements for a healthy and efficient environment.

The IAQ solution supported early intervention when necessary and delivered confidence to employees that their working environment was safe and healthy.

"We spend approximately 90 per cent of our time indoors, so it is important we have smart, healthy, comfortable buildings to work from," said Spark facilities management lead Karen Hayward.  

"With accurate data this enables better decision-making on how we operate our building systems; making impactful enhancements to reduce energy use, cost, emissions and improve resilience." 

Peter Pooran, CEO of AirSuite, said Spark had been a key partner since its first cellular indoor air quality monitor was developed. 

“As a result of this partnership, our monitors will be more readily available to organisations around New Zealand that are committed to using technology to drive better health and productivity outcomes for their most valuable asset – their people," he said.

Spark recently joined the Green Building Council, a not-for-profit, industry organisation that aims to make sure New Zealanders live, work and play in a healthy, sustainable built environment.

Late last year, Spark cracked a million "things" on its three IoT networks.


