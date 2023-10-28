Ex-Hitachi Vantara president Mark Ablett picked for Proofpoint APJ

Comes into the role with over 30 years of sales experience.

Mark Ablett (Proofpoint) Credit: Proofpoint

Former Hitachi Vantara president of digital infrastructure Mark Ablett has been hired as Proofpoint’s senior vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Based out of Melbourne, Australia, Ablett will take on what Proofpoint referred to as a “pivotal role” in the global sales organisation and will lead its growth strategy across APJ.

He comes into the role with over 30 years of sales experience, with nearly nine years spent at Hitachi Vantara. Additionally, he has also worked at Juniper Networks, SpectraLink and Telxon.

“As Proofpoint expands its portfolio to break the attack chain by protecting people and securing data, we continue to build and expand on our footprint within the APJ region. Mark brings a deep understanding of go-to-market strategy in a diverse region,” said Blake Sallé, chief revenue officer at Proofpoint.

“Proofpoint is relentlessly focused on delivering world-class technology and customer service that solve the problems that matter most to security and compliance professionals, rooted in relentless innovation. Mark brings extensive industry experience and expertise to Proofpoint and will be a strong leader to drive our continued growth across APJ.”

Earlier this year, Proofpoint launched its new global Element partner program, taking a “simplified” approach as it goes from three tiers to two.

According to the cyber security vendor at the time, the new program offers managed services providers (MSP), managed security services providers (MSSP), distributors and value-added resellers (VAR) with “clear, enhanced benefits”.