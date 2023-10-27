Tim Sewell to lead CyberCX NZ as Brett Moore joins the board

John Paitaridis (CyberCX) Credit: CyberCX

Cyber security and cloud provider CyberCX has promoted COO Tim Sewell to chief executive of its NZ business as Brett Moore becomes a director.

The company said the changes would strengthen CyberCX’s position as a trans-Tasman sector leader and ensure continued growth.

A 25-year cyber security veteran, Moore served as CEO of CyberCX New Zealand for the past two years, overseeing a period of significant investment and growth.

“Brett has served with distinction as the leader of our New Zealand business," said CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis. "He has a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will continue to be of significant value to CyberCX and our customers as he takes up his board director role with CyberCX New Zealand.”

Moore said he was "immensely proud" of CyberCX's achievements in New Zealand as the company scaled up to serve large and critical organisations.

“As CyberCX New Zealand’s workforce and capability have increased, our mission and purpose has remained constant: securing and empowering our communities across Aotearoa,” Moore said.

Sewell, who has served as COO of since 2021 and has more than 20 years experience in the cyber sector, starts as CEO in mid-November.

“I’m excited and energised for the next phase of the CyberCX journey in New Zealand and across the Tasman, where we are seeing significant demand from businesses and government for support to improve their cyber resilience and accelerate their digital transformations," he said.

Other recent appointments at CyberCX NZ include that of Dan Richardson to the role of executive director, strategy and risk.

Richardson previously held senior roles in the National Cyber Security Centre and Westpac NZ, where he was chief information security officer.