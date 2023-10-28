Christchurch City's SAP investment helps slash water wastage

Major council doubles down with a second instance of SAP's cloud-based ERP platfrom.

A Christchurch City Council SAP S/4HANA rollout has helped to deliver a 13 per cent reduction in household water consumption.

A quarter of ratepayers considered high water users have now fixed leaks and savings are forecast to increase to around 20 per cent in the coming year.

The council is using SAP's cloud-based ERP software to better manage excess water demand and improve the long-term sustainability of supply.

The city, which reestablished an SAP services panel earlier this year, maintains a network of wells, reservoirs, pipes, pump stations, and aquifers to supply around 148,000 households with water.

However, excess water usage was a pressing concern with extreme seasonal demand placed on supply, particularly in summer.

Usage was also not spread evenly, with most excess water used by a small proportion of households.

The council found the top four per cent of households used more than 23 per cent of the city’s entire residential water supply, primarily for outdoor irrigation and gardening due to unidentified leaks.

In response, a second instance of SAP S/4HANA was rolled out to enable the creation of a new excess water rate.

The rate will help manage demand and mitigate the risk of pressure drops in its network over summer, as well as reduce the funds required to expand the network to meet demand and improve the long-term sustainability of supply.

Importantly, the council has also been able to educate residents on water sustainability with more than 444,000 visits to its water reporter page to view property water usage.

Leah Scales, general manager of resources and chief financial officer at Christchurch City Council, said driving sustainable outcomes was a focus for the district as well as meeting climate change goals.

“Through the implementation of SAP S/4HANA we have been able to effectively reduce demand on the water network and save on the cost of building and maintaining our wells, pumping stations, reservoirs, and other network infrastructure," Scales said.

“As Christchurch residents become increasingly engaged with water preservation and sustainability, we’re starting to see them modify their water usage behaviour and more leaks are being discovered and fixed to prevent water wastage.”

SAP and other software used by the country's water utilities seemed likely to be replaced by a single national system from vendor Infor until the government changed last week.

Nick Quin, director of public sector at SAP NZ, said technology had a critical role to play in helping the world run better and improving people’s lives.

"Only by recording, reporting, and acting on actual sustainability data can organisations deliver tangible sustainability outcomes," he said.

"By using SAP S/4HANA, the council can drive meaningful long-term impact for its residents and create a more sustainable future for its people.”