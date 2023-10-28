Baycom ICT, efex heralded as Access4 A/NZ partners of the year

Tim Jackson (Access4) Credit: Tim Jackson

Access4 has revealed its top-performing partners for 2023 in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), with efex and Baycom ICT taking top honours in Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

Held at the unified communication-as-a-service (UCaaS) vendor’s inaugural annual conference, the awards recognise partners that have driven revenue growth, signed new customers and supported customer deployments which delivered “exceptional results”.

Coming out on top were efex and Baycom ICT for their respective regions, which saw them recognised for being the vendor’s top-performing partners in terms of monthly recurring revenue and year-on-year growth.

The awards also recognised top performers across each tier in Access4’s Advantage Partner Program, also measuring growth rate and net new monthly recurring revenue.

The Best Gold Tier Partner award went to Help Desk Computers, while Best Platinum Tier was scored by both Comunet in Adelaide and NewVo Communications in Newcastle. Best Diamond Tier Partner was won by Melbourne-headquartered Dealer IT, while Baycom ICT, which is based in Auckland, also won Best Diamon+ (or higher) Tier Partner.

Meanwhile, Wagga Wagga’s Unite Networx won Most Innovative Partner for its “remarkable problem-solving skills, limitless creativity and unparalleled expertise in integrating and optimising a wide range of products” for a customer.

New Zealand-based Plan B took home the gong for the Deal of the Year for transitioning a customer to an Access4-hosted system following a ransomware attack.

Rounding out the awards was Melbourne’s blueAPACHE as Best New Partner after experiencing “tremendous” growth and passing key milestones after signing up with the vendor in the first of FY23.

“We congratulate all our 2023 award winners and honour our entire partner channel across Australia and New Zealand for their ongoing support in building exceptional momentum and working alongside Access4 to build more strategic, trusted relationships with customers and delivering best-of-breed voice and unified communications solutions to the A/NZ market,” said Tim Jackson, managing director for Access4.