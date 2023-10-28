CloudBees readies cloud-native devsecops platform

Credit: Happetr / Shutterstock

CloudBees soon will release a new cloud-native devsecops platform based on open-source Tekton, an open-source framework for building continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines on Kubernetes.

Called simply CloudBees, the new devsecops platform will be available in single-tenant and multi-tenant SaaS offerings and in on-prem “virtual private cloud” instances on November 1.

CloudBees said the new platform is intended to simplify complex cloud-native development and deployment processes and enable developers to build, test, and deploy applications across cloud providers and on-premises systems. In addition to Tekton, the platform uses a GitHub Actions-style DSL (domain-specific language) and offers features such as feature flagging, pipeline orchestration, analytics, and built-in security and compliance capabilities.

Due to be available on November 1, the CloudBees platform emphasises the following imperatives:

A developer-centric experience, by making DevOps processes nearly invisible.

Extensibility, leveraging DevOps tools starting with the Jenkins CI/CD system. Teams also can plug preferred technologies into the platform.

A self-service model, with autonomy for development teams.

Out-of-the-box workflow templates with built-in security. Sensitive information such as passwords and tokens are abstracted out of the pipeline.

Best-of-breed security and compliance checks across source code, binaries, cloud environments, data, and identity-based on Open Policy Agent.

Last month, CloudBees announced significant high-availability and scalability upgrades to CloudBees CI, its enterprise version of Jenkins. The upgrades included workspace caching for faster builds, a pipeline explorer for faster debugging, and the introduction of horizontal scalability for Jenkins, all of which help to eliminate bottlenecks to scaling CI/CD workloads on Jenkins, CloudBees said.