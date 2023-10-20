iT360 expands with Cube ICT acquisition

Ruth, Vic and Dave Wilson (iT360) Credit: iT360

IT services provider iT360 is expanding its presence in Auckland and bolstering its VoIP practice through purchasing fellow managed service provider Cube ICT.

iT360 general manager Callum Galloway said acquisitions were a part of its strategic plan and it was actively hunting for the right opportunity.

Cube ICT was incorporated in 2012 in Rosedale, Auckland and is a Office365 specialist, 3CX, Google Cloud and 8x8 partner.

“We learnt of Cube ICT’s desire to sell and leave their customers in the faithful hands of an organisation that has been in the North Shore area for nearly 30 years with similar services and expertise to continue to manage the solutions they were known for,” Galloway said.

“It made a lot of sense, and we pursued the opportunity.”

The move bolsters iT360’s VoiP solutions and skill sets and will now see them work with more than 100 customers in assisting in their IT infrastructure and cyber security needs.

All staff will be retained with Cube ICT director, Jean-Claude Schrater remaining as a BDM and the iT360 senior leadership team will continue to lead the strategic direction of the company.

The Cube ICT branding will also be absorbed into iT360 with the transition expected to be in place at the end of this calendar year.

"The new employees are fitting in great here and we’re exposing them to the iT360 ways of working," he said.

In August, iT360 was recognised as Spark's top ICT partner of the year.



