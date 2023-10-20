Menu
CyberCX brings Trinity Cyber into A/NZ

Network security vendor opens A/NZ base.

US-headquartered network security vendor Trinity Cyber has expanded its presence into Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) through a partnership with CyberCX. 

The seven-year-old company plans to open an A/NZ subsidiary in Canberra, Australia, with CyberCX helping expand its reach to more regional customers. 

The cyber security firm will now be tasked with delivering a multi-year project in Australia while aiming to resell its technology to organisations across the region. 

"As the threat landscape continues to evolve at a global scale, it is critical that we innovate and launch new capabilities in critical technologies and defence,” CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis said. 

“CyberCX is proud to partner with Trinity Cyber as a collaboration partner between cyber industry leaders in the United States, Australia and New Zealand to protect and defend our communities from threat actors. Active defence is the future."   

According to Trinity Cyber founder and CEO Steve Ryan, Australia is facing a growing international cyber security challenge, but “is a global leader in adopting new and innovative technologies”. 

"We see tremendous opportunity in Australia and strong demand globally as organizations seek better, more active methods to defeat cyber threats,” he said. “We are excited to embark on our first of many global expansions in Australia. 

"Entering the market with CyberCX is a great privilege. There is no more important cyber security company in the Australian and New Zealand markets."


