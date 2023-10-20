2degrees and Netsafe team to deliver internet safety programme for kids

Includes a templated agreement to help parents set ground rules of phone use with their kids.

Emma-Kate Greer (2degrees) at Kohia Terrace School in Auckland. Credit: Supplied

2degrees has partnered with Netsafe to develop a first phones programme to teach kids the good and the bad of being online.

The initiative will include an information hub and ten safety tips featured on a brightly coloured, specially-designed box for parents to put a new or hand-me-down smartphone into.

The tips cover information about how to avoid scams, catfishing, misinformation, dealing with trolls and how the internet never forgets.

The box also includes a templated agreement to help parents and kids agree ground rules of phone use.

With 28 per cent of parents saying their children had an unwanted experience online, typically bullying, 2degrees said it hoped the tools could better prepare and inform parents and kids about using the internet.

Emma-Kate Greer, chief corporate affairs officer at 2degrees, said the programme was influenced by the growing number of parents seeking advice and information on smartphone safety.

“As a major telco we recognised we had a responsibility to support parents and children to have these conversations about being safe online," Greer said.

With three kids of her own, it was an issue Greer was also navigating at home.

“We wanted to create a resource that would complement the work already being done by the likes of NetSafe in an easily accessible, engaging way, right at the moment the child was being handed their first phone," she said.

The tips have also been used by UK grime artist Scrufizzer titled "Good Tings" now on YouTube and Spotify.

Brent Carey, chief executive at Netsafe, said the initiative was important as it recognised a moment in time when parents and carers and children could and should be having a conversation about internet safety.

“Getting your first phone is incredibly exciting but also marks a time when young people are likely to start getting unrestricted internet access,” Carey said.

“Ninety-six per-cent of Kiwi youth will own a smartphone by the time they are 16. Because of this parents and carers need to have these conversations about safety with children they are responsible for at the earliest opportunity."

2degrees has made the accompanying resources free for everyone at goodtings.nz with a limited number of free boxes available through 2degrees stores.