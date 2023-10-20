Menu
2degrees and Netsafe team to deliver internet safety programme for kids

2degrees and Netsafe team to deliver internet safety programme for kids

Includes a templated agreement to help parents set ground rules of phone use with their kids.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Emma-Kate Greer (2degrees) at Kohia Terrace School in Auckland.

Emma-Kate Greer (2degrees) at Kohia Terrace School in Auckland.

Credit: Supplied

2degrees has partnered with Netsafe to develop a first phones programme to teach kids the good and the bad of being online.

The initiative will include an information hub and ten safety tips featured on a brightly coloured, specially-designed box for parents to put a new or hand-me-down smartphone into. 

The tips cover information about how to avoid scams, catfishing, misinformation, dealing with trolls and how the internet never forgets.

The box also includes a templated agreement to help parents and kids agree ground rules of phone use.

With 28 per cent of parents saying their children had an unwanted experience online, typically bullying, 2degrees said it hoped the tools could better prepare and inform parents and kids about using the internet.

Emma-Kate Greer, chief corporate affairs officer at 2degrees, said the programme was influenced by the growing number of parents seeking advice and information on smartphone safety.

“As a major telco we recognised we had a responsibility to support parents and children to have these conversations about being safe online," Greer said.

With three kids of her own, it was an issue Greer was also navigating at home.

“We wanted to create a resource that would complement the work already being done by the likes of NetSafe in an easily accessible, engaging way, right at the moment the child was being handed their first phone," she said.

The tips have also been used by UK grime artist Scrufizzer titled "Good Tings" now on YouTube and Spotify.

Brent Carey, chief executive at Netsafe, said the initiative was important as it recognised a moment in time when parents and carers and children could and should be having a conversation about internet safety.

“Getting your first phone is incredibly exciting but also marks a time when young people are likely to start getting unrestricted internet access,” Carey said.

“Ninety-six per-cent of Kiwi youth will own a smartphone by the time they are 16. Because of this parents and carers need to have these conversations about safety with children they are responsible for at the earliest opportunity."

2degrees has made the accompanying resources free for everyone at goodtings.nz with a limited number of free boxes available through 2degrees stores.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags mobile phonesTelecommunications2degreesNetsafe

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

The 2023 SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit was held in Vietnam and marked the culmination of a three-day channel event with more than 170 participants from 14 countries gathered to strengthen business connections, share insights and best practices. Top partners were also recognised for their efforts in 2023.

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023
EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
Show Comments
 