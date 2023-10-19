Arcserve APAC VP David Lenz leaves

Looking for the “ideal fit” to replace him.

David Lenz Credit: Arcserve

Ransomware and data resilience vendor Arcserve Asia Pacific (APAC) vice president of sales David Lenz has left the company after serving more than a year in the role.



According to an Arcservce spokesperson, Lenz has left both the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) and APAC businesses.

The company also said to ARN that it would be looking “for the ideal fit to drive Arcserve's market leadership” and provide partner support.

Until such a fit is found, Arcserve’s pre-sales director for APAC, Karl Thomson, is leading Lenz’s team in his absence.

Lenz joined the company in March 2022, replacing Leo Lynch, who moved to Check Point earlier that month as head of channels for Australia and New Zealand.

At the time of his appointment, Arcserve executive vice president of worldwide sales Andy Zollo heralded Lenz’s “deep regional expertise, strong channel credentials and impressive record of driving growth”.

That experience covers more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry. Prior to Arcserve, he previously spent more than six years as the CEO and managing director of distributor Hills. Prior to this, he held senior roles with Ingram Micro, SurfControl and Novell.