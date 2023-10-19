One NZ promotes new leader for its enterprise division

Mike Purchase (One NZ) Credit: Supplied

One New Zealand has promoted Mike Purchase to enterprise director after serving in the interim role for several months.

His experience in One NZ’s enterprise division includes managing key large business and government customer accounts over the past seven years.

Purchase said he was looking forward to working alongside the team to support customers with technology solutions.

"I’m also focused on developing the suite of enterprise connectivity products we have in market and building more capacity into our adjacent segments, as well as building on our partnerships with Defend, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, Google, Cisco and others,” he said.

Purchase was among the executives fronting One NZ's announcement last month of a partnership with Google Cloud.

Also appointed to One NZ's executive team was Nick Judd as chief financial officer after serving as CFO of Tourism Holdings for three years. He will be taking up the role in early 2024.

"I’ve admired the transformation One NZ has been on in the past few years, both in terms of its rebrand, but also the boldness it has shown in its technology, customer service and commercial strategies," Judd said.

CEO Jason Paris said the appointments followed a global search.

“We’re building New Zealand’s safest and most resilient network and becoming the technology partner of choice for this country’s largest private and public sector entities. Mike brings a wealth of experience helping our enterprise customers integrate the latest tech solutions to stay connected and protected,” Paris said.

