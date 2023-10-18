Menu
Haanstra joins Atomic.io in new growth role

Joins in newly created role, head of growth.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Jo Haanstra (Atomic.io)

Credit: Supplied

Jo Haanstra has stepped away from her role as director of alliances and consulting at PwC to join Wellington-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) customer engagement provider, Atomic.io. 

Haanstra joins in the newly created role of head of growth. She is tasked with driving new business growth in all sectors across New Zealand. 

Reporting to CEO Duncan Journee, Haanstra said she will “build a team over time” and will work closely with the company’s director of partnerships, head of customer success and chief product officer to engage with and build Atomic.io’s partner community as a key focus. 

“This is a crucial role to leverage and build on the awareness of and help accelerate the adoption of Atomic.io in our home country,” Haanstra told Reseller News. 

“It is also an opportunity specifically for us to double down on our early success in the financial services sector, where we are working with some of New Zealand’s most iconic financial services organisations.

“Together with Bradley Simpson, our director of partnerships, we will look at onboarding local partners to resell and implement the Atomic.io platform.”

Atomic.io appointed Australia-based Journee as CEO in April, with the appointment part of a growth phase to “focus on driving a customer-centric product strategy and diversified go-to-market strategy,” Atomic.io said at the time. 

“We are focusing on achieving rapid expansion over the short term – the next 12 months – in New Zealand, whilst building a footprint in Australia and in selective international markets,” Haanstra said. 

Mark Vivian, Atomic.io board member, added on LinkedIn, “we've made excellent progress in the past 12 months with some major customer wins, and it's the perfect time for Jo to bring her skills, experience, networks and energy into the business.”

Atomic.io was started as the brainchild of Drury, founder of Xero, who needed a solution that would fundamentally change the behaviour of how accountants and business owners were doing what they needed to do.

Chief revenue officer Nick Hearn told Reseller News that Atomic.io had achieved 100 per cent year-on-year growth in 2022, and said it is aiming to achieve that again this year with growth in Australia and the UK. 


