Fujifilm Business Innovation NZ recognised in DocuSign partner awards

Cameron Mount (left) receives FBNZ's DocuSign award. Credit: Supplied

Fujifilm Business Innovation NZ has been recognised by e-signature specialist DocuSign in its 2023 partner awards under the reseller growth category.

DocuSign’s growth in process automation solutions at FBNZ contributed significantly toward achieving the award, with local revenue from these solutions doubling over the year.

Cameron Mount, general manager of process automation, received the award in Sydney on behalf of Fujifilm.

“While this is a region-wide award for Fujifilm, our New Zealand team has worked especially hard to help our customers find new ways to work smarter with solutions like eSignature, and this award shows that we’re on the right track with technologies that make a difference in their daily work," Mount said.

“Fujifilm’s expertise in document management and workflows helps their customers work smarter

and streamline business processes,” said Shaun McLagan, group VP and GM of DocuSign Asia-Pacific and Japan.

“It’s a great pleasure to recognise Fujifilm and FBNZ in particular for their incredible achievements with this award.”

FBNZ has used DocuSign eSignature software to enable seamless electronic signature processes for customers in the banking, automotive, manufacturing and technology sectors, as well as for central and local government agencies.

Fujifilm appointed its first exclusive, regional growth partner last week, tapping Central Business Innovation to operate in the lower North Island.