Ingram Micro and Microsoft join forces for A/NZ NFP digital transformation

Credit: Photo 260348251 © Nastassia Samal | Dreamstime.com

Ingram Micro and Microsoft have joined forces to support digital transformations for not-for-profit (NFP) organisations in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Referred to as the IMpact Program and part of the company’s ESG drive, the initiative sees the two companies help NFPs by delivering solutions for a reduced price – or even for free in some cases.

The initiative also includes assistance with cyber security – including support and training – and the implementation of new technologies, access to Microsoft 365, BizApps and infrastructure support through Azure.

“Giving back to the communities we are part of is a priority for Microsoft, and so we are pleased to work with Ingram Micro on the IMpact Program,” said Matt Bostwick, channel partner director at Microsoft A/NZ. “Microsoft’s technology for social impact program is part of our commitment to delivering relevant, affordable and innovative solutions to help non-profits tackle the world’s biggest challenges."

The program is designed in particular to help organisations working with indigenous communities, in aged care and education for students in rural and remote areas, but is open to all NFPs regardless of their focus.

“For the NFP sector, technology can be truly transformative, allowing them to better carry out their mission of helping some of the most vulnerable members of our community. By partnering with Microsoft, the IMpact Program delivers the tools the NFP sector needs to do their vital work,” said Adam Smith, general manager for Ingram Micro’s software-as-a-service business.

Ingram Micro's part in the IMpact Program comes months after it earned Cisco’s Environmental Sustainability Specialisation in June through the vendor’s partner program, allowing it to help other Cisco partners to also achieve proficiency.



