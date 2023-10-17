Menu
Spark buys IoT specialist Adroit outright

After buying 38 per cent of last year, Spark's shareholding rose to nearly 50 per cent before full buyout.

Mark Beder (Spark)

Telco Spark NZ has signed a conditional agreement to acquire all of the remaining shares in environmental Internet of Things (IoT) provider Adroit.

Mark Beder, Spark customer director for enterprise and government, said the deal reinforced Spark’s commitment to investing in high-tech solutions that solve problems for businesses adapting to an inflationary environment and the transition to a low carbon economy.

“Business and public sector organisations are facing a lot of challenges right now, from escalating costs to labour constraints and the need to reduce environmental impacts," Beder said.

IoT technology enabled solutions that addressed many of these issues, he said, allowing businesses to capture data on the physical and natural environments around them to inform better decision making. 

The acquisition would increase Spark's presence in the market and help it meet increasing demand.

“Spark has been impressed over the past few years by Adroit’s development of a strong product set, and successful delivery of real-time environmental monitoring solutions to clients across New Zealand, and this acquisition recognises the hard work of the Adroit team," Beder said.

Spark bought 38 per cent of Adroit in March, 2022, but before today's deal its shareholding had already risen to 47.2 per cent. Financial details of the deals have not been disclosed, but no share market announcement was made today.

Adroit delivers IoT for work sites, construction, agriculture, aquaculture, councils, and infrastructure sectors.

As well as monitoring environmental impacts, its IoT technology provides insights that improve operational decision-making and to meet compliance reporting requirements.

Adroit CEO Blair Stewart, who until today still owned 23.4 per cent of the company, said Adroit was seeing a steady increase in demand for environmental monitoring as businesses became aware of the technology’s capabilities and benefits.  

"Spark’s investment in Adroit last year enabled us to work together to meet customer demand while allowing Adroit to continue to operate as a specialist player," he said.

“This is the right time for Adroit to join Spark. Both our businesses are passionate about working with customers to create innovative solutions that deliver more sustainable outcomes."

Combining Adroit's sector expertise, innovation, and capability with Spark’s scale, end-to-end offering, and strategic focus would be of real benefit for customers and accelerate growth, Beder said.

Spark passed 1.5 million IoT connections earlier this month with solutions now monitoring construction sites, natural water sources, forests, business equipment, electricity, water meters and more.


