CrowdStrike hires Sophos’ Andrew Goodlace to lead A/NZ channel

Follows Jon Fox promotion to Asia Pacific regional chief.

Credit: CrowdStrike

Cyber security vendor CrowdStrike has hired Sophos’ regional director Andrew Goodlace to lead its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) channel. 

Goodlace previously spent four-and-a-half years at Sophos and has also held senior positions at the likes of Commvault and VMware. 

His appointment at CrowdStrike comes more than a year after promotion of Jon Fox from the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) channel director to VP of APJ channel and alliances. 

Like Goodlace, Fox comes from a Sophos background, having served as its channel chief for A/NZ and Asia Pacific (APAC) for five years. 

Fox said Goodlace’s hiring “demonstrates CrowdStrike’s continued investment in our channel business in the Asia Pacific and Japan region”. 

“With the recent launch of CrowdStrike’s Accelerate program, the unveiling of the new CrowdStrike Marketplace and many more announcements around programs and products at our recent Fal.con event, continues to strengthen and prioritise our investment in our channel ecosystem to support their CrowdStrike business,” he said. 

“It’s never been a more exciting time to partner with CrowdStrike and the opportunity in Asia Pacific and Japan is there for us all to stop breaches for our mutual customers.” 


