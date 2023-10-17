Menu
Commvault promotes Martin Creighan to APAC VP

Commvault promotes Martin Creighan to APAC VP

Previously led A/NZ.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Martin Creighan (Commvault)

Martin Creighan (Commvault)

Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

Enterprise data protection vendor Commvault has promoted Martin Creighan to the role of vice president for Asia Pacific (APAC). 

Creighan joined Commvault earlier this year as VP for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), succeeding David Rajkovic, who departed in March. 

According to Commvault, Creighan will use his three decades of experience to tackle wider markets and “achieve similar go-to-market successes across the APAC region”. 

Australia-based Creighan replaces Chee Pin Chua, who led the APAC market from May 2022, having joined Commvault to lead ASEAN, Hong Kong and Taiwan in 2021. 

Prior to Commvault, Creighan served as the vice president and general manager for Cloud Software Group, overseeing brands such as Citrix, NetScaler and Tibco.  

Between May 2021 and June 2023, he led Citrix A/NZ as vice president and managing director. 

“The APAC region is critical to our growth and I’m honoured to step into this position at a pivotal time for the company,” said Creighan. “I look forward to building on strong foundations and leading this high-calibre team to continue growing our footprint across the APAC region.” 

Riccardo Di Blasio, chief revenue officer at Commvault, said Creighan had already carried out “remarkable” work for the vendor in A/NZ. 

“We are confident that we have made the right choice. His extensive experience and deep industry knowledge will be crucial in driving our growth and success as we continue to empower organisations in the APAC region to become cyber resilient," he added.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags commvault

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

The 2023 SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit was held in Vietnam and marked the culmination of a three-day channel event with more than 170 participants from 14 countries gathered to strengthen business connections, share insights and best practices. Top partners were also recognised for their efforts in 2023.

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023
EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
Show Comments
 