Defence Force reports strong interest in 'Future ERP' project

SAP shop has shared its lessons learned from an August town hall briefing.

Credit: Supplied

The NZ Defence Force has received eleven written responses from its Future ERP market sounding exercise.

That followed a "town hall" briefing in August for which 26 companies registered and 104 people attended, according to a report published on government tenders website.

Interested respondents were then given the option to participate in a one-on-one session with the Future ERP team or to respond to a set of questions in a market sounding notice.

Conversations with 17 companies followed before the eleven written responses were received from "international, national and niche/specialist suppliers".

The Defence Force is an SAP shop comprising the Army, Navy and Air Force and appears to be exploring what it calls as "house of brands" approach to its future ERP selection and rollout.

This was well supported by tier one respondents experienced in delivering such transformations.

The function and value of a managing partner was also acknowledged and consistently understood and supported.

The soundings also confirmed the roles and responsibilities of partners should be made clear and be agreed early.

The operating model should also be sufficiently flexible to make the most of each partner’s skills, capacity and capabilities because, given the long duration of the programme, major changes would inevitably occur.

A "partnering charter" would help ensure the focus remained on achievement of the "true north", supported by commercial models focused around collective and team member rewards, not individual supplier "success" to the detriment of other suppliers.

It was also agreed the roles of system implementer and managing partner should be kept separate due to potential conflicting drivers.

Experience from other transformations was that the managing partner could also provide some functions often provided by a business integrator and in some cases the same partner could provide both functions.

The choice of delivery model had implications for whether NZDF procured a single lead systems integrator or multiple, with both having pros and cons.

The soundings also found it should ensure the SAP partner representative brought global SAP commitment and effort to a successful implementation.

Security and on-boarding challenges were acknowledged by all respondents, potentially further limiting the S/4HANA resource pool available to the NZDF and requiring additional planning and elapsed time to on-board teams.

Respondents suggested a number of ways in which this constraint could be managed, including some respondents being proactive in maintaining security cleared staff, both in NZ and off-shore or using offshore delivery centres for security-cleared work.

It was desirable to select partners early and use the programme preparation and mobilisation phase to prove their fitness and capability during early delivery.

Awareness of lean agile procurement (LAP) varied, however, respondents familiar with the process were willing to participate within a LAP process.

Early engagement contracts were seen to be suitable for enabling early planning activities to start.

Respondents suggested the proposed solution should be validated early through prototyping and use-cases instead of blueprinting workshops.

There was strong interest from the market in more town-hall and one-on-one events ahead of formal procurement.

"Whilst the market soundings exercise has now completed, the need for ongoing probity, including conflict of interest avoidance and/or management, protection of disclosed confidential information and the risk of any supplier being perceived as obtaining an unfair advantage remains," the event summary said.

"Please keep this in mind in any future dealings with the NZDF. If there are any NZDF situations or relationships that could be construed as creating a potential conflict of interest with the Future ERP we suggest you declare these as they become known."

The Defence Force is now completing the Future ERP business case for NZDF endorsement before submission to government.