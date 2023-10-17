Menu
Fujitsu injects Global Health software into APAC with reseller deal

Fujitsu injects Global Health software into APAC with reseller deal

Covering 13 countries in the region.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Photo 11861110 © Ginasanders | Dreamstime.com

Fujitsu has entered into a reseller agreement with software vendor Global Health to bring its portfolio of solutions to Asia Pacific (APAC).

The deal covers Global Health’s MasterCare suite of electronic medical records for hospitals and community health services.

It also includes Patient Administration, Practice Management, HotHealth digital front door for online engagement between healthcare providers and their patients, Lifecard Personal Health Record for patients and the ReferralNet Secure Message Delivery of sensitive clinical and patient information.

The agreement is for 13 countries within the APAC region, which include Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as China, Hong Kong, India, Korea and Taiwan.

Global Health said the deal is in line with its strategy to work with resellers that have a strong presence across multiple locations that focus on digitising healthcare.

“Our collaboration with Fujitsu is pivotal in empowering our customers to improve patient experience, enhance workforce satisfaction and boost population health more cost-effectively,” said Global Health managing director Mathew Cherian.

“It will allow us to focus on designing and delivering healthcare software solutions for our customers."

In September, Fujitsu announced it was planning to acquire Australia-based digital transformation consultancy MF & Associates


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags FujitsuGlobal Health

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

The 2023 SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit was held in Vietnam and marked the culmination of a three-day channel event with more than 170 participants from 14 countries gathered to strengthen business connections, share insights and best practices. Top partners were also recognised for their efforts in 2023.

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023
EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
Show Comments
 