Nutanix A/NZ channel chief Matt Maw exits

Has led local channel for last year and a half.

Matt Maw (Nutanix) Credit: Nutanix

Nutanix Australia and New Zealand’s channel leadership has once again changed hands as Matt Maw exits the business after three years.

Maw first joined Nutanix in 2020 as its head of technology strategy in August 2020 and was promoted to head of channel sales in May 2022.

Maw replaced David Gage, who previously held the position of director of A/NZ channels since October 2020.

Gage himself replaced Andrew Diamond, who had held the Nutanix A/NZ channel leadership from 2017.

“Nutanix confirms Matt Maw, our ANZ Channel Leader, has decided to leave Nutanix to explore other opportunities,” the hyperconverged infrastructure vendor said in a statement. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

During Maw’s tenure, Nutanix launched a new starter pack to help A/NZ partners get acquainted with its cloud platform.

Known as the Starter Kit Bundle, the pack aimed to offer the “quickest and easiest way” to get started with the Nutanix Cloud Platform.

Last month, he oversaw the Elevate Partner Program refresh, which gave partners larger discounts for deal registrations, which Nutanix claimed will be up to 40 per cent higher than non-registered deals.