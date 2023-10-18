$532M Three Waters ICT contract contains political "off-ramps"

Former government negotiated political flexibility into the software deal to enable Three Waters.

Watercare's Mangere water treatment plant. Credit: Auckland Council

The possibility of a change of government and water policy appears to have been considered in the huge Three Waters ICT enablement project.

Documents prepared for former local government minister Nanaia Mahuta and provided to Reseller News in June indicate several "off-ramps" were included in negotiations with US vendor Infor to cover risks including a change or repeal of any part or all of the Three Waters reforms or a scope change.

These were designed to be able to be triggered at any point during the $532 million programme.

In addition, the software subscription licence was also to include a "gate" allowing the Department of Internal Affairs to terminate the agreement one year after commencement if the software was not usable.

By this stage, it was estimated, the project would already have cost $298.4 million.

Those terms indicate the incoming government should have flexibility to reshape the water reform as it has promised.

"If an off-ramp is activated, this may result in a combination of terminating the main vendor agreement, modifying the agreement in terms of the number of water services entities the system of record solution is implemented for, renegotiating main vendor statements of work to implement a modified scope, and/or returning to cabinet to reconsider delaying the statement of work implementation or the reform go-live," the business case said.



While acknowledging existing council owners were often failing to maintain water infrastructure, the National Party promised to repeal the law and and replace it with its own plan called Local Water Done Well.

"It will ensure that drinking water, stormwater and wastewater remain in local control, with strict water quality standards and a requirement for councils to invest in the ongoing maintenance and replacement of their vital water infrastructure," the policy said.

Councils would be required to ringfence money for water infrastructure, instead of spending it on other services.



Simon Watts, National’s local government spokesperson, said the party first had to form a government and appoint ministers.

"Following that, appointed ministers will meet with government department heads and start the process of putting our policies and plans in place,” he said.

Some of the Three Waters documents released noted there was a risk Infor would not agree to all of the proposed off-ramps. However a subsequent document dated November 2022 indicated these had been included in the two agreements to be inked, both of which ran for five years with two-year rights of renewal.

Delivery of the systems of record was on a tight schedule, with go-live planned for 1 July, 2024.

Heather Shotter, executive director of water services reform at the National Transition Unit, said National first had to form a government and appoint ministers.

"As public servants, we serve the government and ministers of the day," she said. "This includes when there is a change in government and any subsequent changes made to the direction of specific programmes.

"It would be entirely inappropriate for us to speculate on what a repeal might look like or what changes to the programme may be decided.

"We will work with the government to provide free and frank advice and support in a politically neutral manner and await direction from the new minister once appointed. We will make any adjustments to the programme as required."

The need for digital change in NZ's water sector was highlighted again this week with the release of a new report by industry body Water NZ. The organisation's Towards 2050 vision noted there was no single reliable source of water services data now available.

"Subject matter experts highlight 'sector wide adoption of advanced monitoring, coupled with integrated information systems will provide a high degree of visibility about physical assets," Water NZ said.

The latest water scandal to hit NZ is in Queenstown where filters were not installed to protect residents and visitors in the tourism town from cryptosporidium.

The council had been issued with a compliance order and other councils advised to take note of regulator Taumata Arowai's expectations. Legal action has not been ruled out.

