Microsoft .NET 8 nears the finish line

.NET 8, the planned next version of Microsoft's software development platform, has moved to a second and final release candidate (RC) stage. General availability is due in November.

Unveiled October 10, .NET 8 RC 2 can be downloaded from the Microsoft .NET website for Windows, Linux, and Mac. The successor to .NET 7, which was released in November 2022, .NET 8 will be supported for three years.

Enhancements in RC 2 include improved performance and UI fixes for the .NET MAUI (Multi-platform App UI) framework and updates to Entity Framework. With .NET 8, developers will see a variety of improvements ranging from AOT (ahead-of-time) compilation and source generation to JSON serialisation and garbage collection enhancements.

Specific improvements in .NET 8 include:

Better System.Text.Json serialisation and deserialisation, with built-in support for more types, new API methods, and other improvements.

Garbage collection adds a capability to adjust the memory limit on the fly. This is viewed as particularly useful in cloud scenarios, where demand fluctuates.

A source generator is being introduced to offer AOT (ahead-of-time) compilation and trim-friendly configuration in ASP.NET Core. This generator is an alternative to the existing reflection-based implementation.

New types to improve app performance including a Text.CompositeFormat type to optimise format strings not known at compile time.

type to optimise format strings not known at compile time. For reflection, a <a href="https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/dotnet/api/system.type?view=net-7.0" rel="nofollow">System.Type</a> object provides access to function pointer metadata including calling conventions, return type, and parameters. This functionality currently only is implemented in the CoreCLR runtime and MetadataLoadContext .

Additional SIMD support is offered, introducing Vector512<T> and support for Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (AVX-512).

and support for Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (AVX-512). For cryptography, .NET 8 adds support for the SHA-3 hashing primitives.

HTTP client now supports HTTPS proxy, providing an encrypted channel between the client and proxy, to handle requests with privacy.

New overloads of <a data-linktype="absolute-path" href="https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/dotnet/api/system.io.compression.zipfile.createfromdirectory" rel="nofollow">CreateFromDirectory</a> enable collection of files included in a directory and zipping them. These then can store the resulting zip file into the provided stream.

Native AOT support for iOS-like platforms is introduced in a preliminary fashion.

A ValidateOptionsResultBuilder type is being introduced to facilitate the creation of a ValidateOptionsResult . This builder allows for the accumulation of multiple errors.

Changes have been made to .NET container images, such as introduction of a pattern to mix and match architectures with .NET images. Also, performance has been improved for pushing containers to remote registries, particularly Azure registries.

A new source generator that supports interoperating with COM interfaces.

For Android apps, the <AndroidStripILAfterAOT> property lets you opt into further AOT compilation for Android apps to decrease app size.