Datacom upgrades BIA with Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Jamie Rojas (BIA)

Credit: Supplied

Datacom has enabled specialist insurance provider, Berkley Insurance Australia (BIA) to transform its IT infrastructure using Nutanix Cloud. 

The project helped BIA step up its infrastructure that supports about 135 underwriters, claims managers, and workforce, while allowing its skilled technical staff to focus on service delivery and cyber security.

BIA and Datacom have maintained a long relationship throughout the years. BIA is a specialist insurance provider, servicing local brokers and their clients, ranging from development of quick quotes, risk submissions, binding policies, and claims support.

“Our relationship with Datacom spans many years. We’ve built a lot of trust over time – the team there understands our desire to constantly refresh and use technology for better user experience and to drive our business forward,” Berkeley Asia Pacific Services IT infrastructure manager Jamie Rojas said. 

The insurer identified the emerging risk of its previous infrastructure, which powered its core underwriting and claims system, not matching future business requirements. Datacom recommended Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure for its management capabilities and resilience while also improving performance.

“Our underwriting and claims system is an important part of our business. From policy issue to claims processing, my role is to ensure IT isn’t a bottleneck to business operations. When we determined that our old system may not support future business needs, we went to market for something that is simpler to manage, more resilient, and improved performance,” he said. 

“Speed and performance are non-negotiables for us. With Nutanix, everything is sized and has capacity for our busiest time of year. BIA’s fast response times are certainly testament to our people, but to pedal at speed, they need an infrastructure engine that allows them to be there for our brokers, without fail.”

According to Rojas, the strength of BIA’s infrastructure has been a fundamental prerequisite to achieving Insurer of the Year accolades. 

This confidence in Nutanix and the technology’s streamlined management capabilities has also given crucial time back to the IT team to work on more innovative projects, including bolstering BIA’s cyber security posture.

“With a single pane of glass over the infrastructure environment and one-click upgrades, Nutanix is relieving us from extensive infrastructure management. We’re now focusing efforts on areas that are high-risk, ensuring the business is protected,” he said. 

In other projects, BIA’s IT team recently developed and launched bindIT, an automated broker portal that is making the lives of its brokers and their clients easier. The application is powered by Nutanix technology.

 Damien McDade, managing director A/NZ at Nutanix, said the backend infrastructure investment BIA had made helped ensure their front-end client services were industry-leading.

“In insurance and financial services, every second counts,” he said. “By prioritising performance and simplicity, BIA’s staff can always access the tools they need to support their clients, while IT staff are freed up to deliver more value to the business.” 

 


